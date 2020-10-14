Green industry crucial for a low-carbon

Remy Holdings Ltd in Narayanganj has created a natural landscape, as part of green initiative. Collected





Carbon dioxide (CO2) is an odorless gas that is highly important to life on Earth. CO2 is also known as a greenhouse gas; an excessive concentration can disrupt the natural regulation of temperature in the atmosphere and lead to global warming.







The concentration of CO2 has especially increased as a result of the industrial revolution and exponential growth in manufacturing activities around the world. Deforestation, agriculture and fossil fuel use are the primary sources of CO2.





Bangladesh is the lowest emitter of carbon dioxide gas in the world. But this country highly exposed to the impacts of climate change. As developed countries start prioritizing environmental impact through legislation and changing consumer patterns, poorer countries are at risk of falling behind due to an inability to adapt.





Green industry initiative is a major driver towards sustainable industrial development around the world, especially SDG 12 of Responsible Consumption and Production and SDG 13 of Climate Action. It is also necessary to market the advancements in sustainability to foreign buyers and consumers.





Bangladesh economy has been targeting a middle- income status by 2021, and for such development to occur, a Sustainable Development is required, for which a green industry is one of the major drivers.





Green industry includes waste management, energy efficiency, and water conservation. Its increases material and energy efficiency.





According to United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), a green industry is defined as "a pathway of sustainable growth by undertaking green public investments and implementing public policy initiatives that encourage environmentally responsible private investments".







Bangladesh, the second largest ready-made garment exporter in the world, has taken a leading position in sustainable green industrialization with the world's several top ranked green factories.





Entrepreneurs in the country's readymade garment industry became interested in eco-friendly factories following the Rana Plaza collapse in Savar.







In 2012 and 2013, Bangladesh was the stage for the most horrific industrial accidents. Tazreen factory caught fire, killing 112 workers and the Rana Plaza building collapsed, killing 1,134 workers. These tragedies shook the entire supply chain and buyers, governments, international development agencies, NGO's and trade bodies all rallied together. But, besides all odds, the move towards green buildings helped in recovering Bangladesh's image. Bangladesh is also a home ground for some not so quotidian achievements. According to the United States Green Building Council, Bangladesh is home to some of the world's most environment-friendly apparel factories.







The world's highest-rated green denim, knitwear, washing and textiles mills are all in Bangladesh. Of the top 11 LEED (Leadership in energy and Environmental Design) Platinum-certified factories, eight are from Bangladesh.







According to BGMEA, Bangladesh has the greenest RMG factories in the world; Indonesia is the second largest with 50 green factories followed by India with 30 and Sri Lanka with 10.





In order to qualify for the certificate, a project has to ensure the highest standard of building construction. An LEED certificate requires factories to meet its nine prerequisites - construction materials that create less carbon emission, hi-tech machinery for production, saving electricity, preserving rainwater, having enough space for constructing other buildings and ensuring housing facilities, schools, bazaars, and bus stands for the workers within 500 square miles of the factory.





A LEED-certified factory building ensures 25-30 percent less water and energy consumption, and fewer industrial accidents, like fires, causing fewer casualties with special architectural design.





Currently, Bangladesh has 650 green buildings registered with the USGBC. Green buildings also ensure a safe workplace for workers as the factory owners have to follow certain rules for construction of the buildings.





Environmental sustainability would contribute towards ushering in a new era in the industrial sector of Bangladesh. Siddiqur Rahman, former President of BGMEA said: "The highest rated LEED Platinum denim factory, knit factory, washing plant and textile mill all are situated in Bangladesh and the entrepreneurs of our RMG sector are the pioneering force of this achievement".





Experts think that Bangladesh's RMG factories specifically need strong regulatory signals, long-term institutional changes, economic incentives to banks, financial institutions and factory owners and collaborative and coordinated efforts to foster networks of greening, skills building, trust building, and behavioral change.





International retailers will reward green factories with higher prices for the initiative. In the long run, green initiatives can save money and build an excellent, long-lasting branding atmosphere for the Bangladeshi garment sector.





According to the entrepreneurs, the eco-friendly facilities generally, cost 5 to 20 per cent more than the conventional ones, but the benefits are long term.







Overall, the green factories can reduce electricity consumption by 24 to 50 per, water consumption by 40 per cent and carbon emissions by 33 to 39 per cent.







The entrepreneurs consider that the higher the number of such industries in Bangladesh, the less the pressure on environment. Also, the workers will have the opportunity to work in a better environment.







A number of organizations around the world certify the eco-friendly establishments. Of them, the US Green Building Council (USGBC), established in 1993, issues the LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certificate.





The factories in Bangladesh received the certificates under the USGBC.





Under the USGBC, factories as well as commercial establishments, schools, houses, sales centers, prayer centers could be set up as environment-friendly facilities. The number of commercial establishments receiving the LEED certificate exceeded 100,000 in November 2019.





There are 110 points to fulfill nine conditions of the LEED certificate. There are four levels of qualification-Certified (40-49 points), Silver (50-59 points), Gold (60-79 points), Platinum (above 80 points).





Quoting the USGBC, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) said a total of 144 facilities in the country received the LEED certificate as of 7 September.







Of them, 41 were qualified as Platinum, 87 Gold, 14 Silver and 2 Certified. Of the 144, there are 125 garments and textile factories. Apart from these, the certified factories include shipyard, shoe and electronic product manufacturers and commercial structures.





SM Khaled of Snowtex Outerwear Ltd. in Dhamrai, said the low consumption of electricity and water at the eco-friendly factories reduces the production cost which eventually will help sustain businesses in the long run.







Many big brands and organizations are interested to include eco-friendly factories in their sourcing list, he said adding that this is why it is easier to attract them through these factories. This allows long-term booking from them, he said.





Noting that the institutions are branding their own environment-friendly factories, Fazlul Haque, managing director of Plummy Fashions Ltd. said country branding has not yet been possible. He said, "Branding the green factories as a whole would lift the status of the country's apparel industry and benefit the entire garment sector."





"It requires initiatives at the government or business organization level. There is no sign of that, but no competitive country is even close to Bangladesh in terms of the number of green factories," he said. When asked whether they are receiving a good price for the apparels, he said, "We are able to receive prices, but not as per our expectations."











The writer is a journalist of

The Asian Age.

E-mail:



It's the right time for the RMG industry to take the lead in further investing in greening measures, which can be a catalyst to the industry's growth ambitions and can also lift Bangladesh's contribution to lowering carbon emission.The writer is a journalist ofThe Asian Age.E-mail: [email protected]

Leave Your Comments