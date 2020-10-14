Bangabandhu and his struggles for establishing Bangladesh- I





High Commissioner for Bangladesh to the United Kingdom, Saida Muna Tasneem, reflects on Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as a secular South Asian who succeeded in creating a secular People's Republic in 1971. And in her invaluable words, "The extraordinary story of how Bangladesh's Founding Father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman created a post-sub-continental 'People's Republic of Bangladesh' in 1971 from an 'Islamic Republic of Pakistan', igniting the spirit of 'Bengali Nationalism' and 'Secularism' that continues to inspire succeeding generations of secular South Asians.







The year 2020 now being commemorated by Bangladesh and the UNESCO as the birth centenary of this 'Greatest Bengali of all time', as per a 2004 BBC survey, deserves a special reflection on his secular legacy: a legacy upheld by his daughter, Bangladesh's incumbent Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who reinstated 'Secularism' and 'Bengali Nationalism' back into its Constitution decades after her father's brutal assassination on 15 August 1975."







Charismatic leaders are the gifts and mercy from God. They are torch bearers of knowledge and revolution. Every nation in one way or the other has been and is endowed with leaders and same is the case of Bangladesh nation which was fortunate enough to have a leader like Sheikh Mujibur Rahman who guided them in the times of freedom struggle, and thrusted them into the region which dawned tranquility of mind and unshackled boundaries.







It is in fact an old saying that good leaders build good nations which is equally true with the Bangladesh nation for which sheikh Mujibur Rahman sacrificed every breath and blood of his life and mapped a new nation in the world. To highlight the personal life of Sheik Mujib and the main focus of this article is to emphasize the political life of the leader.







Father of the Nation is an honorific bestowed on individuals who are considered the most important in the process of the establishment of a country or a nation. They are instrumental in the birth of their nations by way of liberating them from colonial or other occupation. The persons who could prove instrumental in the birth of their nations are Peter I of Russia, Sun Yat-sen of China, Sir Henry Parkes of Australia, Miguel Hidalgo of Mexico, Sam Nujoma of Namibia, William the Silent of the Netherlands, Einar Gerhardsm of Norway, Julius Nyerere of Tanzania, Jomo Kenyatta of Kenya, Carlos Mannel of Cuba, Mustafa Kemal of Turkey, Sukarno of Indonesia, Tunku Abdul Rahman of Malaysia, Mahatma Gandhi of India, Don Stephen Senanayake of Sri Lanka and Mohammad Ali Jinnah of Pakistan. So is Bangabandhu, the Father of the Bangladesh nation.







Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is the architect of Bangladesh country by all implications of the term. He was the fearless fighter of the Language Movement of 1952; the pioneer of the democratic movement of 1962; the architect of the Six-point Movement of 1966; the life-force of the Mass Movement of 1969; the enviable victor of the election of 1970 and, above all, the greatest hero of the Liberation War of 1971. He is undisputedly the founder of independent Bangladesh and, therefore, the Father of the Nation.







The inhabitants of Bangladesh had dreamt of a free land for long. Many individuals had sought to materialize this dream in the past. Many had spoken about that land during the first forty years of the last century. That plan was once again drawn during the partition of India. Maulana Bhashani had spoken about an independent Bangladesh.







territory for the Bengalis during the decade of the 1960s. But none could give complete shape to that dream. The independence dream was finally realized on December 16, 1971 under the leadership of a pure Bengali- Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. It was he who could erect for the Bengalis the geographic boundaries of a free state.







Bangabandhu, Father of the Nation, or Sheikh Mujibur Rahman- in whatever name, we may call him - his iconic figure looms large whenever we talk about Bangladesh. That is why, his name has become ingrained in Bangladesh history and because of that Bengali people repeatedly reminisce about him. There are numerous claimants to the Bangladesh dream. Many might have dreamt it; many had talked about Bangladesh through signs and gestures; but Sheikh Mujib had completed the task like an architect.







Like many others, he also thought of Bangladesh, but preparations for the purpose continued up to 1971. Maulana Bhashani had also spoken about Bangladesh in open forums. But his role was negligible in this field. However, all those dreams and speeches had prepared the people. Early Life of Mujibur Rahman Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was born on March 17, 1920 in the backward village of Tungipara in the-then district of Faridpur. The news of course did not get the attention of the media, nor was there any kind of celebration until the liberation of Bangladesh in the declining days of December 1971. He was born with a history that would record the destiny of a nation. He would occupy a permanent place in the shelves of history makers. He was chosen by destiny to serve and play a vital role and suffer in the process in sapping the destiny of 75 million people of what was to emerge as of 75 million people of what was to emerge as a free Bangladesh.







Even at the very beginning of his childhood, a sense of involvement began to grow within. It was like he felt in silent prompting inside him to reach out to others, to fraternize with the people around him and to live intimately with them, as one of them in weal and woe, in joy and sorrow. This all was unfolding slowly, unconsciously and insensibly. Mujib was from a middle class Bangalee family and his political leadership was a direct result and offshoot of the aims and aspirations of the common Bangalees.







He was very inseparably linked with the hopes and aspirations, the joys and sorrows, the travails and triumphs of ordinary Bengali people. From the very early age, he spent the best days of his youth behind prison bars and that is why, his power was the power of the people. While still adolescent, he took his first political lesson from Hussain Shaheed Suhrawardy, a leading political personality of the-then Bangladesh. It was in Faridpur that Suhrawardy and Sheikh Mujib came to know each other.







He passed his matriculation examination in 1942. After his graduation, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman came to develop a deep acquaintance with the works of Bernard Shaw, Karl Marx and Rabindranath Tagore. He also got acquainted with the revolutionary activities of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose during the Hallwell Monument movement in Calcutta. Suhrawardy's staunchly logical approach and Subhash Bose's spirit of dedication influenced him immensely. He was influenced by another great leader, "Sher-e-Bangla" A.K. Fazlul Huq and his political philosophy of the plain fare ("dal-bhat") for all.





At that very early stage, he realized that in a poor exploited country political programmes must be complimentary to economic programmes. His sojourn to the prisons began in his teens when he had to spend six days in a prison for participating in a political movement. While he was a student in Calcutta, he moved the natural eddies of the political movements of the subcontinent and got himself associated with the Muslim League and the Pakistan movement. But soon after the creation of Pakistan and the partition of Bengal in 1947, he realized that his people had not attained real independence. What had happened was a change of masters.







Bangladesh would have to make preparations for independence movement a second time. The horizon of his thought process began to expand from that time. He realized that Bangladesh was a geographical unit and its geographical nationalism was separate; its economic, political and cultural characters were also completely different from those of the western part of Pakistan. Over and above, linguistic differences and a physical distance of about 1,500 miles between them made the two parts of Pakistan totally separate from each other.







Political Career of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the theoretical framework theories are generally the guidelines which provide a sophisticated way to operate in a more rational manner. Theories are necessary and unavoidable. Relate understanding the different sensitivities of a given situation. Similarly, Bangladesh freedom struggle went through a defined way and different theories can be applied to the same though every theory has its limitations and cannot inclusively explain the whole. (To be continued…)





The writer is an independent political observer who writes on politics, political and human-centered figures, current and international affairs.

