Diner Sheshe





I was desperate- I turned against my parents. I filed a complaint against them in the Women's Cell for burning my documents, and not letting me leave. I tried everything- I told my mother that I'd publicly shame her; that I'd go to the media. They agreed to get new documents organized if I signed an agreement stating that I had no right to the family property. I just wanted to leave, and agreed. For the first time in my life, I put my needs above theirs.





With Rs. 5000 in savings, I left for Kochi. I stayed in a hostel, and interviewed at a fitness center to work as a receptionist. I told the owner everything, and begged for a chance to prove myself, otherwise I'd have to go back. He hired me; my salary was Rs. 11,000; it was my first victory in a long time.







I finally had the chance to discover 'me'- I got into fitness. I was just 35 kilos, and to put on weight, I began working out. My entire look changed- I even chopped off all my hair and donated it to cancer patients. I'd never cut my hair before, because men supposedly 'preferred' girls with long hair, but I no longer cared.







I was dating someone at the time, but I was unable to move ahead with him physically; I thought it was probably because of the past trauma. But when I connected with a girl from Belgium on Instagram, everything changed. I developed feelings for her… feelings I couldn't explain. That was the first time I admitted to myself that I found women attractive and broke up with my boyfriend.







It didn't work out with the girl, but I wanted to explore my sexual orientation further and joined a dating app. I went on several dates- I still remember, when I had sex with a woman for the first time, I couldn't help but think, 'Oh my god, I'm so gay!' At first I thought I was bisexual, but that wasn't the case- I identified as a lesbian. I found a piece of the puzzle I didn't even know was missing. (excerpt)





Humans of Bombay, Fb





