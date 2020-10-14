Worldwide waffling





NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has told a corruption inquiry she had been in a "close personal relationship" with Daryl Maguire. The Premier gave evidence at an Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) inquiry today investigating whether former Member for Wagga Wagga Mr Maguire used his position for personal gain.Ms Berejiklian told the inquiry she was in a close personal relationship with Mr Maguire from around the time of the 2015 state election up until a few months ago."









Refugee rights activists have vandalised Prime Minister Scott Morrison's car with red paint during his visit to the University of Queensland this morning.Around 50 protesters gathered at the university's Australian Institute of Bio-engineering and Nanotechnology, where the Prime Minister was touring at 9:30am.Police formed a barrier outside the entrance to the building where protesters were chanting "lock up Scomo" while carrying signs and tomatoes.





It is understood the Prime Minister was escorted out through a loading bay, shortly after the building went into lockdown.Red paint was thrown against the glass doors and windows of the building at both entrances.Some of the protesters were seen wearing masks and holding signs that read "free the refugees" and "indefinite detention is torture".









We didn't get the final result that we wanted," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra says during his post-game Zoom conferrence. "But even what I mentioned to the guys, these are going to be lifetime memories that we have together. This locker room, regardless of whatever happens in the future, we're going to remember this year, this season, thisexperience and that locker room brotherhood for the rest of our lives."You're in this business to be able to be around people like this.



















China announced Sunday that it was providing a $90 million grant to Sri Lanka, two days after the island nation's president sought help from a visiting Chinese delegation in disproving a perception that China-funded megaprojects are "debt traps."Calling the financial assistance a "timely grant," the Chinese Embassy in Colombo said that it would be used for medical care, education and water supplies in Sri Lanka's rural areas.







and that it would "contribute to the well-being of (Sri Lankans) in a post-COVID era."The announcement follows a visit to the Indian Ocean island nation Friday by a Chinese delegation led by Yang Jiechi, a Communist Party Politburo member and a former foreign minister.





