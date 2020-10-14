Testimony of PWs continues in Abrar killing case



Testimonies of prosecution witnesses (PWs) are continuing in the case lodged over the murder of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) student Abrar Fahad, as Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sadbir Yasir Ahsan Chowdhury testified in the case on Tuesday.







The judge, who recorded confessional statements of the accused, testified as PW-7 and was cross-examined by the defence afterwards. At the end of yesterday's hearing, Judge Abu Zafar Md Kamaruzzaman of Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 adjourned the hearing till today.







Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sorafujjaman Ansari is likely to testify in the case today. The tribunal on September 15 framed charges against all 25 accused in the case. The tribunal on September 9 had set September 15 to pass the indictment order as both prosecution and defence concluded their part of the hearing on charge framing on that day. Earlier on November 13, 2019, Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court took into cognizance the charge sheet in the case filed by Detective branch (DB) of police against 25 accused. The case was later transferred to the speedy trial tribunal, allowing a plea of Abrar's father.

