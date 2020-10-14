'Eradication of patriarchal mindset must to prevent violence against women'

Bangladesh Abritti Somonnoy Parishad General Secretary Afm Ahkam Ullah Amal speaks in an exclusive interview with The Asian Age



Only by uprooting the patriarchy from the minds of both men and women, the safety and security for the women could be ensured.General Secretary of Bangladesh Abritti Somonnoy Parishad (BASP) Afm Ahkam Ullah Amal said while giving an exclusive interview with the Asian Age in the Tuesday.





He said we are advocating women to raise voice against oppressive male dominion. "Why a woman merely for her physical traits should fall short?" he added. BASP is working relentlessly to educate and empower women on the underlying causes of oppression and violence. He reiterated that we are advocating equal competition for both men and women. He further said that the patriarchy never exists in the body, it exists in the brain. The organization is advocating the change in this attitude and urges all to view women as human being.





When asked how far the BASP could change the society, Ahkamullah said the relentless efforts by BASP forced Government to remove the need for two finger test, made Government to pass Bill for ensuring rapists death penalty and he expects the day would come when a raped woman need not produce character certificate. BASP has organized weeklong virtual recitation titled "Amra Nemechi Pothe" from 11th of October as a protest to the ongoing violence against women including rape.







150 women performers are performing in the recitation with 7 cultural personalities including Asaduzzaman Noor, Ramendu Majumdar, Nasiruddin Yousuff, Mamunr Rashid, Bhaswar Bandyopadhyay, Golam Kuddus and Hasan Arif. At the concluding day in 17th of October, 7 male leaders of BASP is to join the program and seek forgiveness to the women.

