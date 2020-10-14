IDRA moves to control expiration policies



Expiration policies are one of the great problems in the insurance sector. For this reason Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority (IDRA) has taken up certain initiatives to control expiration policies.According to IDRA, the insurance industry gets deprived of a great deal of renewal premium earnings because of high percentage of expiration policies in life insurance companies. On the other hand, the money of insurance clients cannot be refunded due to legal obligations when a policy expires.





In some cases a portion of the premium is paid back which is very low in amount. As a result insurance clients get displeased and harbour a negative idea about insurance companies. High percentage of expiration policies increases the operational cost of insurance companies and puts pressure on insurance companies' financial capability.







Some insurance agents are inactive in attaining renewal premiums. Replacing insurance policies through the change of insurance companies is also responsible for this scenario. IDRA has issued a circular which includes agents' active role in raising insurance companies' renewal premium earnings, controlling operational expenses and upgrading penetration in the insurance industry.







Agents and all development officials will have to clear 10% of the payable commission of the first year of life insurance companies and deferred premiums after premiums are renewed for the second year.Delayed commission bills will have to be prepared on the basis of the investment rate and profit from 3% plain yearly interest. Bonuses, communication, house rent etcetera cannot be integrated with collected premiums.







Agents and all development officials will have to pay commissions through mobile banking and agent banking. A notice titled "Insurance Companies' Gift in Mujib Year" was published on 7 July 2020 giving an opportunity to reinstate the insurance policies which have been expired for less than five years. IDRA is gathering information from insurance companies about the expired policies from 2015 to 2019 to get to know the implementation process of the given instructions.





