Yami Gautam responds to drug question



Actress Yami Gautam is quite active on social media. She is currently enjoying the success of her recently released film on a digital platform. Yami conducted an 'Ask Me' session on her Twitter handle recently. She was asked about a lot of things but one of her fans asked her if she consumes drugs. Her fans asked, "#AskYG @yamigautam do you do drugs? I know it is very stupid to ask this question on open platform, but if you do it will be heartbreak for me! Say no for your fans sake."







Yami was quick to clarify that she is 'strictly against it'. Her tweet read, "No, I don't ! Strictly against it ! Say no to drugs" Have a look: The question was asked by Yami's fan after the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested Rhea Chakraborty recently for allegedly procuring drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput. She spent almost a month in Byculla jail and was released earlier this week.







The NCB had also summoned top actresses from Bollywood in connection with a drug case. Meanwhile, on the work front, Yami will be next seen in 'Bhoot Police' which also features Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez. Reports suggest that the film is set to begin by the end of the year 2020. The film will be directed by Pavan Kirpalani.



