Angelina Jolie to lead 'Every Note Played'



STXfilms announced Friday the Oscar-winning actors, Angelina Jolie and Christoph Waltz, are in talks to star in a big-screen adaptation of Lisa Genova's 2018 novel Every Note Played, which the entertainment company has also acquired worldwide rights to distribute.





Jolie will play Karina, the ex-wife of an accomplished concert pianist named Richard (portrayed by Waltz). He has suffered many losses, including the estrangement of his daughter, when he gets diagnosed with ALS in his hands. As the disease worsens and Richard can no longer play the piano or live on his own, Karina reluctantly steps in to be his caregiver.







Michael Sucsy, whose resume includes "13 Reasons Why" and "The Vow" starring Rachel McAdams and Channing Tatum, is set to direct. Monet Clayton is producing "Every Note Played," along with Richard Barton Lewis and Gabrielle Jerou-Tabak of Southpaw Entertainment. Clayton also adapted the screenplay with David Mandell.





