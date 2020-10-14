Tahsan tests corona positive



Musician-actor Tahsan Khan has been attacked by corona after actress TanjinTisha. They both worked on a web series called 'Money Machine' last week. They are currently in self-isolation. Tisha suddenly took a break from that shooting last week.





Tisha later said she was infected with corona. Then almost everyone in that unit went into isolation. Tahsan told the media, "Since we have worked with Tisha, we all went into isolation as per the rules. In the meantime, I have mild symptoms of corona.







So, I got a test done quickly. And the result came as positive. I am currently in self-isolation." He added, "Many people are trying to find out about my illness. But it is difficult for me to tell everyone personally. I will say this, I am fine."





Tisha, on the other hand, said, "I'm fine. I don't have any problems other than fever and not getting the taste of good. I have been in isolation since I got the test result." Musician and actor Tahsan Khan returned to the country from America-Japan in the last week of February.





