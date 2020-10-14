Nayeem, Shahrin in 'Somoyer Golpo's special episode



Popular actors Fs Nayeem and Faria Shahrin performed a TV commercial of a multinational company's product's discount offer of Tk 20 is being telecasted in different TV and online channels now. Both Nayeem and Faria are getting huge response for the TVC. To keep in mind their publicity, director Topu Khan has made a special episode of RTV's ongoing serial 'Somoyer Golpo' where Nayeem and Faria acted. Shooting the episode was wrapped up on October 7 in the capital's Uttara area.





Topu Khan is coordinating and researching the serial 'Somoyer Golpo'. Title of this episode is Masum. While talking about this episode Topu Khan said, "There is a syndicate in the capital which forces children for begging on the streets. Anisur Rahman Rajib, Mahadi Shaon and Raisul Islam Anik are episode directors of the serial. Rajib has directed the episode Masum, which will be telecasted on October 18 at 8:10pm on RTV."







Fs Nayeem said, "Topu Khan is a sincere director of present time. It is really a praiseworthy matter that he makes each episode to give message to the society's people to overcome the mismanagements. To make such episode, a director must have courage in this regard. I appreciate Topu Khan's that courage. I have liked story of Masum. As my co-actor, I always feel comfortable to work with Faria Shahrin. She is not only a good actress but also as a human being very much transparent which can easily realize."





Faria Shahrin shared her feelings by this way, "I always like to work under Topu Bhai's direction. Earlier, I worked under his direction for two times. Nayeem Bhai is always very much co-operative. I think everybody should watch the episode Masum especially who have children in their houses."



