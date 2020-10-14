Jaya's 'Bini Sutoy' to take part in HIFF



Jaya Ahsan has made her name famous on both sides of the Bengal border through her impeccable acting and choice selection of stories to work in. Throughout her career, a number of films starring this favourite artiste of many aficionados have travelled abroad for taking part in film festivals.







In the continuation, the next hop in the pipeline is Honolulu. This is part of the Hawaiian Islands in the United States. The 40th edition of the Hawaii International Film Festival is going to be held there. And popular actress of two Bengals Jaya Ahsan is taking part in this festival. Her Kolkata film 'Bini Sutoy' has been officially finalized at the Hawaii Festival.





Jaya Ahsan said, "The film was finalized this time as the only film of India in this famous festival. This news is very encouraging for me as an artiste. I am grateful to my director and team for giving me the opportunity to play such a complex character."





According to the festival's website, the Hawaii International Film Festival will start on November 5. It will continue till the 29th. The film 'Bini Sutoy' (Without Strings) has been nominated for the 'Spotlight on India' category.Ritwik Chakraborty has starred opposite Jayar in 'Bini Sutoy' directed by Kolkata-based director Atanu Ghosh. It was shot in 2019 in Kolkata, India and Taki in Chobbish Pargana. Besides acting, Jaya Ahsan also sang a song for the film.





As can be seen in the story, the two met coincidentally in a reality show. After the audition, Sraboni (Jaya) fell while getting on the bus after crossing an area. Seeing her condition, Kajal (Ritwik) came running. Thus a connection is formed between the two.

