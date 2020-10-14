Navy, Air Force move into Federation Cup Basketball final

An action during Bangabandhu Federation Cup Basketball semifinal match at the Dhanmondi Basketball gymnasium on Tuesday. -Collected



Bangladesh Navy and Bangladesh Air Force reached the final of the Bangabandhu Federation Cup Basketball Tournament '20 eliminating their rivals in the semifinals on Tuesday at the Dhanmondi Basketball gymnasium, UNB report. The two teams will play final on Thursday at 11am at the same venue.State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russell will be the chief guest in the final and will distribute the prizes. Secretary General of Bangladesh Olympic Association Syed Shahed Reza will be the special guest on the occasion.





In the day's first semifinal, Group A champions Bangladesh Navy made an easy passage to the final outplaying Group B runners-up the Gregs Club by 114-42 points after leading the first half by 64-12 points.Sajib caged 27 and Bappi scored 25 points for the sailors team while Salman scored nine and Pranta eight points for the Gregs Club.





In the day's other semis, Group B champions Bangladesh Air Force fought hard to manage a final berth beating Group A runners-up Josephites Club by 57-52 points after dominating the first session by 26-18 points.Sajib contributed 21 and Mehedi 16 points for the winners while Christopher and Nahid caged 11 points each for the losers.



Earlier on Monday, Bangladesh Navy emerged Group A champions outplaying Dhumketu Club by 102-34 points while Bangladesh Air Force clinched Group B crown beating the Gregs Club by 88-43 points at the same venue.In Monday's other matches, Josephites Club booked a seat for the semis beating Bangladesh Police by 77-59 points while the Flame Boys overcame Bakshi Bazar Club 36-35 points in a keenly contested match.





Leave Your Comments