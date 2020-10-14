Tamim XI collapse gives Mahmudullah XI comfortable win

Opening batsman Tamim Iqbal heading to the pavilion after scoring just two runs during Mahmudullah XI and Tamim XI in the second match of the BCB President's Cup at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.-BCB



Mahmudullah XI pulled off an exciting 5 wicket triumph over Tamim XI in the second match of the BCB President's Cup at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Tuesday to claim their first win of the tournament. Batting first, Tamim's team were dismissed cheaply for 103 in 23.1 over, with an earlier rain delay having forced the match to be revised as a 47-over match. Mahmudullah XI however surpassed the target in 27 over with five wickets in hand.





Mahmudullah XI's run chase was halted with two openers' quick fall. Liton Das and Naim Sheikh both failed to score. Naim was first who was trapped by Mustafizur in the first ball of the second over while Liton was beaten by Saifuddin's new ball swing in the very next over.







The batting collapse continued when new batsman Imrul became Saifuddin's second victim for a duck. Mahmudllah XI by then had found themselves 0 for three in 2.5 overs. But skipper Mahmudullah and Mominul Haque then frustrated Tamim's team, putting up a 39-run stand. The partnership ended when skipper Mahmudullah was castled by Taijul in the 15th over. He headed to the pavilion after adding 10 runs.





Mominul took some time to settle in but soon the little master got going, playing shots all around the ground. Nurul Hasan Sohan while played supporting role on the other hand. Mominul managed 39 off 62 deliveries with six fours before being bowled by Taijul Islam in 23rd over.







But Nurul Hasan Sohan (41) ensured there was no late drama sealing a superb win for Mahmudullah XI who lost the tournament opener against Nazmul XI. Sohan's match winning knock was laced by six fours and a six. Mahmudullah XI pacer Rubel Hossain was adjudged the player of the match for his fierce bowling spell. Earlier, Tamim XI were asked to bat first after Mahmudullah won the toss. After losing skipper Tamim Iqbal early for 2, Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Anamul Haque stitched a 38-run partnership for the 2nd wicket.





All eyes were on Senior and Junior Tamim's opening partnership but the stand lasted only nine balls with pacer Rubel Hossan drew the first blood by removing skipper Tamim Iqbal. Junior Tamim managed to bring up 27 runs before he became Rubel's second victim while Anamul too failed to convert good start as he was dismissed seamer Sumon Khan for 25.







Junior Tamim's fall triggered Tamim XI's middle-order collapse, as they lost Mohammad Mithun, Shahadat Hossain and Mosaddek Hossain in the next five overs. Mohammad Saifuddin and Mahedi Hasan tried to go for big hits to turn the score into respectable total, but Mahmudulla's bowlers kept taking wickets at regular intervals, which hurt Tamim XI's resolve.



With Saifuddin getting dismissed falling prey to spinner Miraz in the first ball of the 24th over, Tamim XI were bundled out for 103 Pace duo Rubel Hossain and Sumon Khan led Tamim XI's batting collapse as both claimed three wickets. Spinner Aminul and Miraz also kept taking wickets. The duo grabbed two wickets each. Earlier, Mahmudullah XI brought up two changes with Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Sumon Khan coming in for Rakibul Hasan and Abu Haider Rony.Tamim XI will eye to bounce back in the winning way when they take on Najmul XI on Thursday.







Squad



Tamim XI: Tamim Iqbal, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Mohammad Mithun, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Saifuddin, Mahedi Hasan, Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.





Mahmudullah XI: Mahmudullah Riyad, Naim Sheikh, Liton Das, Imrul Kayes, Mominul Haque, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Aminul Islam Biplob, Sumon Khan, Rubel Hossain.

Brief score





Tamim XI 103/10 in 23.1 overs Tanzid Hasan 27, Anamul Haque 25, Mahadi Hasan 19, Saifuddin 19; Rubel 3/16, Sumon 3/31, Miraz 2/2 and Aminul 2/17

Mahmudullah XI 106/5 in 27 overs Nurul Hasan 41*, Mominul Haque 39, Saifuddin 2/8, Taijul Islam 2/27



Result Mahmudullah XI won by 5 wickets

Player of the



match

Rubel Hossain











