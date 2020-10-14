Cyprus abolishes citizenship through investment program



Cyprus has announced it will abolish a controversial passport scheme following an investigation by Al Jazeera that revealed how high-ranking politicians were willing to issue passports to convicted criminals.The interior and finance ministries said in a statement posted in Greek on Twitter that the citizenship through investment program in its current form will be abolished from November 1.





"The proposal was based on the long-standing weaknesses but also on the abusive exploitation of the provisions of the program," Tuesday's statement said. In addition, Cypriot Attorney General George Savvidis said an investigation into possible criminal offences would be launched.





"What has been published in the last few hours by the Al Jazeera news network is causing outrage, anger and concern among the people," his statement read.On Monday, Al Jazeera's Investigative Unit released The Cyprus Papers Undercover, which showed the willingness of parliament speaker, Demetris Syllouris, and member of parliament, Christakis Giovanis (also known as Giovani in Cyprus), to aid and abet convicted criminals to obtain a passport through the Citizenship Investment Programme (CIP).





Weeks earlier, Al Jazeera released The Cyprus Papers, a cache of almost 1,400 documents showing Cyprus had granted passports to criminals convicted in their home countries and people wanted by Interpol in the previous years.Following Tuesday's announcement by the Cypriot government, Syllouris said he would abstain from duties from October 19 until government investigations had been completed.







