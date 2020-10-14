Rashid Haider laid to eternal rest



Ekushey Padak-winning writer Rashid Haider was laid to eternal rest at Azimpur graveyard in the capital on Tuesday afternoon.Former Bangla Academy Director and Liberation War Researcher Rashid Haider died of old-age complications at around 10am in Dhaka on Tuesday. He was 79. Earlier his namaz-e-janaza was held after Zuhr prayer at Dhaka University Central Mosque.





Bangla Academy Director Shamsuzzaman Khan, Dhaka University Proctor AKM Golam Rabbani, Professor Dr Abul Monsur Ahmed and Professor Mujibur Rahman of Dhaka University Mass Communication and Journalism Department and members of Bangla Academy Board of Directors attended the janaza.





President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Rashid Haider.In separate messages, they prayed for salvation of the departed soul and conveyed sympathy to the bereaved family.Rashid Haider was born in Dohapara, Pabna on July 15, 1941. He obtained an MA in Bangla from Dhaka University in 1965.Haider started his career as a writer for popular magazine Chitrali in 1961.





