'Reinfection casts doubt on immunity'



Covid-19 patients may experience more severe symptoms the second time they are infected, according to research released on Tuesday confirming it is possible to catch the potentially deadly disease more than once, reports AFP.





A study published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal charts the first confirmed case of Covid-19 reinfection in the United States - the country worst hit by the pandemic - and indicates that exposure to the virus may not guarantee future immunity.The patient, a 25-year-old Nevada man, was infected with two distinct variants of Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, within a 48-day time frame.





The second infection was more severe than the first, resulting in the patient being hospitalized with oxygen support. The paper noted four other cases of reinfection confirmed globally, with one patient each in Belgium, the Netherlands, Hong Kong and Ecuador.Experts said the prospect of reinfection could have a profound impact on how the world battles through the pandemic. In particular, it could influence the hunt for a vaccine - the currently Holy Grail of pharmaceutical research.





"The possibility of reinfections could have significant implications for our understanding of Covid-19 immunity, especially in the absence of an effective vaccine," said Mark Pandori, for the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory and lead study author. "We need more research to understand how long immunity may last for people exposed to Sars-CoV-2 and why some of these second infections, while rare, are presenting as more severe."





