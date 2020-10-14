Death for rape

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina unveils the book titled 'Standing Orders on Disaster-2019' on Tuesday at Ganabhaban marking International Disaster Risk Reduction Day. -PID



Rapists in Bangladesh, from now on, will have to be ended up in gallows as the government has introduced a law with a provision of death as the maximum penalty for rapes. The law came into being on Tuesday as soon as President M Abdul Hamid had issued an ordinance relating to the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act (amendment) Bill-2020.







The cabinet, with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair, on Monday approved the amendment of the law incorporating the provision of death as maximum punishment for rapes instead of lifetime rigorous imprisonment and decided to send it to the President for issuing an ordinance as the parliament was not in session. The President assented the amended bill just a day after the cabinet's decision.





Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday came down heavily on the rapists and termed them 'beasts' and said that her government had to incorporate the death sentence in the law in order to save girls from these beasts.







She was addressing a program at the Osmani MemorialAuditorium in the capital through video conference from her official residence- Ganabhaban marking the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction.Sheikh Hasina said, "Rapists are beasts as they show their inhumane nature affecting our girls. We have amended the law and included capital punishment for rapes. We have cleared the amendment at the cabinet."





The premier went on to add, "The government has promulgated an ordinance to make the amendment effective. It is our aim to face any problem when it arises and resolve that."People from all walks of life and profession, especially students and rights groups, have been demonstrating across the country following two incidents in Sylhet and Noakhali recently and demanding capital punishment of rapists.





