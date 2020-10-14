Murder accused found dead in Nawabganj jail





A man accused in a murder case was found dead at Nawabganj Jail in Keraniganj on Tuesday night.





The deceased was identified as Mamun Hossain, 31, an auto-rickshaw driver and son of Abul Hossain Mistri of Munshiganj.





Sirajul Islam Sheikh, officer-in-charge of Nawabganj Police Station, said one Razia Sultana was found dead at Deutala Christianpara in Nawabganj upazila on Sunday.





Later, a case was filed with Nawabganj police. Locals caught Mamun from Lashkarpur village in Munshiganj and handed him over to Nawabganj police on Tuesday in connection with Razia’s death.





He was scheduled to be produce before the court on Wednesday. Police said Mamun hanged himself from the grill of the toilet window with the cloth he was wearing.





Police recovered the body after breaking open the lock of the toilet and sent it to a local hospital morgue for autopsy.





A case was filed in this connection.

