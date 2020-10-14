RHD implementing Tk 525.34cr projects in Rajshahi division









The Roads and Highway Department (RHD) has been implementing various development projects here at present aimed at improving the existing road network besides making it jam-free, safe and time and cost-effective.





The projects are being implemented in Rajshahi, Naogaon, Chapainawabganj, Natore, Pabna and Sirajganj districts under Rajshahi division at a total cost of around Taka 525.34 crore during the current fiscal year.





Habibur Rahman, additional chief engineer of RHD, here told BSS that the infrastructure development works have started again in full swing after a gap of the previous couple of months caused by the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic situation.





He said a six-kilometer pavement widening including median construction works in Natore main town road from Harishpur bypass crossing to Banbelghoria is now on an ending stage at a cost of around Taka 58.33 crore.





Main objective of the project is to build a traffic-jam free town side by side with enhancing traffic movement besides reducing road accidents through widening of the road by this year end.





Under the project, requisite lengths of footpath-cum-drain were constructed to ensure a proper drainage management system for freeing the town from water-logging during monsoon.





Widening works of 74-kilometer important regional highways are also on the final stage at a cost of around Taka 438.94 crore. The highway is being widened to 7.30 meters along with 1.50 meters hard shoulder on both sides to have standard regional highways.





People of the surrounding Bogra, Naogaon, Joypurhat and Rajshahi districts will get benefits from the improved regional connectivity by this year end.





The 22-kilometer Sirajganj town part from Shaheed M Monsur Ali Medical College to Kata Wapda crossing of the Nalka-Sirajganj-Soidabad regional highway is being elevated to four-lane under a Taka 264.26-crore project.





The improved infrastructure will establish an effective, efficient and demand-driven road network within the country’s eastern, southern and western regions. It will also help attain sustainable economic development through enhancement of transportation between Sirajganj town and industrial park as well as all over the country.





Upon successful implementation, the project will enhance economic development through expansion and integration of markets and growth of international trade.





A 0.270-kilometer railway overpass is being constructed at Ullapara under Sirajganj district at a cost of around Taka 92.23 crore in order to improve the existing road network side by side with making it jam-free, safe, comfortable and business-effective.





Under another Taka 201.30-crore project, the unfinished works of the 26-kilometer road from Naogaon to Natore highway via Atrai are going to be completed by this year end.





Direct road link between Naogaon and Natore districts will be established upon implementation of the project thereby a long distance of 65-kilometer will be reduced between the two districts.





Another 82-kilometer highway in Naogaon district is being elevated to proper standard and widening under a Taka 314.70-crore project.





People of the project-related areas will avail the opportunities of improving their socio-economic condition upon completion of the scheduled works within near future.





Implementation works of elevating to justified standard and widening of 196-kilometer roads were started covering all the six districts under a Taka 766.58-crore project with the main thrust of improving the existing road network besides making it safe and time and cost-effective.





Meanwhile, implementation works of six other important projects were completed at a cost of around Taka 456.24 crore during the last five fiscal years till June last contributing a lot towards improving road communication in the zone.





Roadside tree plantation activities on the improved roads are progressing successfully that will ultimately help for reducing carbon emissions to a substantial level and that is very important to face the adverse impact of climate change here including the vast Barind tract.





Engineer Rahman said that the implemented projects have been contributing enormously to raise the standard of living and the ongoing schemes will supplement the process upon successful completion.

Leave Your Comments