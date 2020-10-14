RMP arrests 35 more as part of drive against juvenile gang









Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) have arrested 35 more youths as part of its drive against the juvenile gang from different parts of the city during the last 24 hours ending this morning.





RMP arrested the juvenile gang members from different areas under its 12 police stations. However, the juveniles were later handed over to their guardians after taking written assurance from them that they will no longer remain in any criminal gang.





Golam Ruhul Quddus, Additional Deputy Commissioner, said the RMP have been conducting an all-out crackdown against the juvenile gangs since Friday last.





He said the juvenile gang members in various areas of the city under the guidance of their elder brothers, influential persons or Mastans were engaging in various terrorist activities.





Those juvenile gang members were also being engaged in drug addiction, teasing women and often in clashes and altercation in the areas and even the incidents of murder and rape are often being occurred.





Under such situations, RMP has started a crackdown against the juvenile gangs and the juvenile gang criminals.





