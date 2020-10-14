Govt took step to protect native tree species: Minister









The government has taken an initiative to protect native species of plants, said Environment, Forests and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin on Wednesday.





“The government has taken an initiative to prepare a red list of different species of plant which is at risk of extinction. Besides, the government has taken a plan to introduce a strategic plan for protesting native plant and forest resources, which will help to achieve Sustainable Development Goals after implementation,” he said.





The Minister came up with the information at a workshop on ‘Preparation of national red list of different species of plant in Bangladesh and innovation of foreign aggressive plants management for the designated forests’ as a chief guest in the city.





“We’ll be able to play a role in preserving the plant and forests after completing a red-list of 1,000 species of plant under Bangladesh National Herbarium and IUCN project . Already we've announced more than 40 national parks as sanctuaries, which played an important role in preserving plant and forest,” said the Minister.





Besides, a large number of exotic species planted by private enterprises in an effort to expand the afforestation have become threat for the survival of native plants, he said.





The main purpose of the project is to implement five management plans for identifying exotic species of plant, he added.





The Minister also urged all to work together with the government for protecting the forest, wild animals and the environment.

