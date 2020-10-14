



The euphoria of Durga Puja takes place mostly in Kolkata, Agartala, Jamshedpur, Ranchi, New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Bangalore, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, etc various other parts of India where the concentration of Bengalis is at its maximum limit. Along with Durga Puja celebrations, we find Puja Sankhyas or different Puja literary numbers cast a deep impact upon the mind of literary and cultural loving Bengalis. In this Puja Sankhyas, we find that there are creativities by different writers from the Indian state of West Bengal and also by writers from Dhaka, Bangladesh. As per the carving for Bengali literature and Puja Sankhyas are concerned we find that citizens of suburban West Bengal, rural Bengal are deeply habituated with Bengali literature along with that of entire Bangladesh. Also, Puja Sankhyas is deeply popular in major Western nations such as the UK, US, Germany, Holland, etc various other nations where the concentration of Bengali nationals are at its maximum limit. Now despite the craze and popularity of Puja Sankhyas, we find that still there is the wrong notion among the Bengalis of West Bengal, Maharashtra, New Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka that Puja Sankhyas are just like passing away of a fun time but in reality, it is not so. It is a type of creative literature. Writers from West Bengal as well as from Bangladesh have once contributed greatly in this Puja Sankhyas, which is still contributed galore in most of the Puja Sankhyas. So it can be gainsaid that both Durga Puja and Puja Sankhyas are closely interlinked.





Whenever we think of Durga Puja and Puja Sankhyas then there is a feeling evaporates in our mind and heart that both are closely interlinked. Every year before Durga Puja we find that there is a tremendous craze for Puja Sankhyas. Even before this year’s celebration, we find Puja Sankhyas being published by different Media houses of Kolkata have its craze to different sections of Bengali language readers of the state. To be more realistically speaking we find in Kolkata Ananda Bazar Groups of publications play pivotal roles in this regard. This group brings out reputed Puja Sankhyas like Ananda Bazar Patrika, Desh, Ananda Mela, Anandalok, Sananda and Unish Kuri. Apart from the above named the reputed Media Houses of Kolkata brings out Ei Somay( The Times of India’s Bengali version), Dainik Statesman( The Statesman, Kolkata), Sharadiya Bartaman( Bartaman), Sharadiya Sangbad Pratidin, Sharadiya Aajkal, etc various other reputed Puja Sankhyas from Kolkata. In all the above-mentioned Puja Sankhyas writers diverse experiences of their lives within their native places as well as that of other parts of India. It is a matter of gratification for all the literary lovers of India and Bangladesh writers and novelists from nations always contributes during the festive occasion.





Among the noted writers to have contributed to Puja Sankhyas were Humayan Ahmad, Abul Monsur Ahmad, Shaukat Osman, Sunil Gangopadhyay, Samaresh Basu, Ashapurna Devi, Bimal Mitra, Bimal Kar, Satyajit Ray, Atin Bandopadhaya, etc various other reputed writers of those days. Among the writers who are still writing for different Puja Sankhays are Sanjib Chattopadhyay, Imdadul Haq Milon, Anisul Haq, Samaresh Majumdar, Shirshendu Mukhopadhyay, Smaranjit Chakravarty, Krishnendu Mukhopadhyay, Shekhar Basu, etc various other reputed writers of the present era as well as that of yesteryear. All the above stated Puja Sankhyas are not only made available in Kolkata but also made available in other major cities of India such as Agartala, Jamshedpur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Bangalore and Hyderabad. Leaving aside major Indian cities we find that Bengali Puja Sankhays are also made available in other major global cities (where the concentration of Bengalis is at its upper limit) such as London, Washington, Manchester, Cardiff, New York, Singapore, Berlin, Amsterdam, Zurich, Tokyo, Beijing, Dhaka, Chittagong, etc.





Mental and social impact of Puja Sankhyas upon social and mental upliftment of societies:

There is a feeling among some sections of Bengalis that Puja Sankhyas which are published just before Durga Puja should be treated as means of showpieces. In reality, it is just the reverse. Bengalis from India and Bangladesh plus the rest of the globe read Bengali literature along with English literature intending to gain firm knowledge about literature and society. Though Tagore’s and Sarat Chandra’s literary might be relevant along with Bankim Chandra’s but apart from the modern Bengali and English literature are also equally relevant. It is nothing but a way to accelerate the pace of mental and social development of human beings. It is no doubt by reading Puja Sankhyas we enrich our knowledge about literature and society. Most likely for modern writers, we find that those readings are just like a cakewalk for enriching our writing skills in life.

Advantages of reading Puja Sankhayas in life:

Durga Puja means ecstasy and euphoria for the Bengalis all around the globe. There are some Bengalis from India, Bangladesh plus the rest of the globe enjoy the Puja holidays by reading different books and Puja Sankhyas. This helps to a greater extent paves the way to enhance individual knowledge. However, there are some advantages associated with in regards to reading Puja Sankhyas. Among all some of the common ones are stated as follow:

• Puja Sankhyas envision a broad spectrum of our mind.

• Puja Sankhyas are helpful in the development of our thinking faculty and also a creative one.

• Puja Sankhyas provides us a broad framework of our literary conception.

• Puja Sankhays also throw light on the present situations of our societies.

• Puja Sankhays also act as guidelines for modern writers.

• Puja Sankhayas was written by top Bengali writers always motivate modern societies and writers to perform remarkably in all academic, professional and corporate disciplines.

• It helps in imbibing communal harmony.

• Puja Sankhayas also act as an asset to the Bengalis based in various countries under European and American continents.





Summing up the above views one point is clear in our mind the way said year passing off for all of us is just like a thunderbolt to human lives in India and Bangladesh. The occurrence of pandemic Covid-19 truly reflects that like the rest of the global citizens of India and Bangladesh deeply feel that all of us have lost our mettle in the wilderness. Also, I am sharing an interesting experience with all my elite online readers of Kolkata and Dhaka. Last year, 2019, during my September trip to Dhaka I went to the office of Deputy High Commissioner, at Kolkata, India. There I found Mr. M.M.Iqbal is an avid reader of Puja Sankhyas of Kolkata. This is one way that minimizes the narrow-mindedness of human beings between people of all religions and languages. I was deeply amazed at the liberal feelings of Mr. Iqbal. I came to know later on that Mr. Iqbal is a high-level literary personality. Full kudos to him. But interestingly speaking Puja Sankhayas being published by different Media houses of Kolkata have deeply motivated Bengali citizens of Kolkata as well as that of Dhaka, Bangladesh to retrace us back to the state of utter hilariousness and euphoria. This we cannot deny at our mind.





The writer is a freelance contributor based in Kolkata.













