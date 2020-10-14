Three-person crew blasts off for ISS in Russian capsule: space agencies

Two cosmonauts and a NASA astronaut blasted off to the International Space Station Wednesday aboard a Russian capsule, in the first such launch since SpaceX’s game-changing debut manned flight from US soil.
Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov of Roscosmos and NASA’s Kathleen Rubins launched from the Russian-operated Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 0545 GMT on Wednesday, according to footage broadcast by the two space agencies.
A NASA TV commentator said everything was normal, citing communications between Russian mission control and the crew, while Roscosmos said the capsule had successfully gone into orbit.
