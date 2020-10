Monthly law and order meeting held

The monthly meeting of law and order committee was held on Wednesday in Sarail upazila of Brahmanbaria district.

The upazila administration organized the meeting at the upazila parishad auditorium at noon.

Chaired by Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) ASM Mosa, the meeting was addressed by Upazila Parishad Chairman Rafique Uddin Thakur, Assistant Commissioner (Land) Farzana Priyanka, Officer-in-Charge (OC) AMM Nazmul Ahmed, Health Complex Officer Dr Noman Mia, Sarail Govt College Principal Mridha Ahmed Kamal, Sadar UP Chairman Abdul Jabbar, Noagaon UP Chairman Kajal Chowdhury, Shahjadapur UP Chairman Rafiqul Islam Khokon, Aruail UP Chairman Mosharraf Hossain, Pakshimul UP Chairman Saiful Islam, Panishwar UP Chairman Deen Islam, Kalikachchha UP Chairman Sharafat Ali, Pilot Girl’s School Headmaster Anowar Hossain, Upazila Social Services Officer Abul Kalam Azad, Upazila Education Officer Abdul Aziz, Upazila Women Affairs Officer Fatema Begum, among others.

At the beginning of the meeting, UNO Mosa gave a speech highlighting the peaceful celebration of Durga Puja, upcoming by-election of Chunta Union Parishad, prevention of gambling, drug peddling and robberies.

