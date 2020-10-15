Diner Sheshe





"I didn't even have to give it a second thought- there was nothing left for me back in Kerala. So I took up the job and began training. Over time, I got buff. I wanted to enter a bodybuilding competition, but needed a sponsor- someone who'd be willing to take a chance on me and shell out 5-6 lakhs.







So with that thought, I posted a transformation photo on social media. A guy randomly stumbled on it and featured me on his blog- overnight I went from 3000 to 35,000 followers! It was just a snowball effect from then on. Someone else on TikTok even made a transformation video on me, which went viral as well! I got so much love and encouragement; I even got modelling and endorsement offers. But even though I needed the money, I turned them down- I don't want to be a model, I want to be recognized in the fitness industry. On the flip side, I also got hate from the Muslim community- they said things like, 'Allah is watching, you're going to burn in hell.' Honestly, if I'm going to go to hell for doing something I love, half the world will be chilling there with me!







I still haven't found a sponsor, but I'm not waiting around. I'm going to make it happen and sponsor myself. During the lockdown, I began an online diet program- I promoted it on social media; I got 17 clients on the first day and today I got over 600 clients! I'm saving every penny. I've realized that if you want something in life, you have to make it happen yourself; whether that's finances, family or love. I'm finally in a healthy relationship- I met Richa before the lockdown and we decided to quarantine together. We're officially in a live-in relationship; we fight, we love but above all, we're happy- we recently adopted a dog!



Humans of Bombay, Fb





Leave Your Comments