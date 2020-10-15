Polybags becomes boon to the vegetables growers

Farmers of Bogura using polythene bags to lift up vegetables as heavy flood in the area has submerged most of the farmlands. District administration is welcoming this innovative idea and offering supports to farmers. -AA



Repeated flood and heavy rainfall force the farmers of Shajahanpur upazila of Bogura district using polythene bags for saving their vegetables plants for being died up with the presence of excessive water.







The farmers of Boropathar area under Shajahanpur upazila of the district have been implementing such tactics for last two years for their existence. The beneficiaries of the tactic will encourage the farmers of the low-areas of the country to grow different kinds of vegetables in their lands.







They took out the vegetables plants from the soil as the vegetables lands have been inundated for long period of time and such situation, the vegetables plants might be died but using polythene bags have been saving their life-saving cops. They plant the vegetables in their respective lands while water declines.





Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) of Bogura sources said that in every year, at least 700-800 hactres of land have been taken under vegetables cultivation in 12 upazilas in Bogura and out of 12 upazilas, Shajahanpur and Shibgonj upazilas have been cultivating more than other upazilas but due to the repeated flood and heavy rainfall curb the farmers to reach in the zenith of their success.





The farmers of Shajahanpur upazila have already cultivated early variety of vegetables like Cabbage, Cauliflower, Raddish, Red-spinage, Brinjal, Bean in their lands but most of them became damaged and poly-bag using tactic has drawn the attention of the farmers of the district.





The Bean and Balsam-Apple growers have been taken out the plants from the inundated field and keep them into the polythene bags for saving them from being died out and getting the benefit from the cultivation.







Vegetables growers of Boro Pathar area said that they started planting vegetables in the polythene bags as they can live in tub and tray. After getting down flood water, they again plant the vegetables plants in their land and they will grow very fast. Additional Deputy Director of DAE, Bogura Shahidul Islam Kajol said that such tactics can save the farmers from their loss as most of the areas of our country are low-laying areas in Bangladesh and such initiatives can make the farmers optimistic for their livelihood.







--- Mamun-ur-Rashid, Bogura

Leave Your Comments