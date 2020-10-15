Nationwide success in agriculture sector visible today: Minister



The inaugural session of 'Central Research Review and Planning Workshop-2020' of Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) was held on Wednesday at Kazi Badrudduza auditorium of the institute. Hon'ble Agriculture Minister Dr. Muhammad Abdur Razzaque, MP, inaugurated the workshop attending as chief guest through Zoom Platform Online. The main theme of this year's workshop is 'Achieving Environmental Protection, Food and Nutrition Security for Fighting Covid-19 Pandemic'





This workshop has been organized for the purpose of evaluating the research programs undertaken in the last financial year and in the light of these experiences for the preparation of next year's research program. The technical session of the workshop will be held on 17-21 October 2020. This research review is done in three steps; Regional Research Review, Internal Research Review and Central Research Review.







The importance of this workshop is immense due to the fact that the next year's research program is formulated first through regional then internal and finally through central research review and program formulation workshops. The workshop at various levels was attended by representatives of the Department of Agricultural Extension, farmers' representatives, government and non-government organizations, in which local and regional agricultural problems were discussed in detail and research activities were formulated in that light. Regional research reviews are conducted regionally. Internal and central research reviews were held at BARI Headquarters.





Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) is currently conducting research activities on 211 crops. A total of 1,136 technologies including 585 high yielding (including hybrids), disease resistant and various adverse environment resistant varieties of 131 crops and 551 other production technologies have been developed by BARI. As a result of these technological innovations, the production of oilseeds, pulses, potatoes, wheat, vegetables, spices and fruits has increased tremendously in the country. The main objective of this workshop is to verify the suitability of these technologies and to take up the program of technology innovation according to the current demand of the country.





Director General of Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) Dr. Md. Nazirul Islam presided over the inaugural session while Hon'ble Minister of State for Youth and Sports Mr. Md. Zahid Ahsan Russel, MP, Honorable Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, Md. Nasiruzzaman, Chairman of Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) Md. Sayedul Islam, Executive Chairman of Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council (BARC) Dr. Shaikh Mohammad Bokhtiar, Director General of Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) Dr. Md. Abdul Muyeed were present as special guests through Zoom Platform Online.





Founder director (Retd.) of BARI and Emeritus Scientists, NARS, Dr. Kazi M Badruddoza was present at Honorable Scientist at the inaugural session. BARI Director (Research) Dr. Md. Miaruddin addressed the welcome speech and a brief PowerPoint presentation on the research activities and success of the institute. Director (Support & Services) Md. Habibur Rahman Sheikh gave the vote of thanks.







Agricultural experts, scientists, former director generals, directors, chief scientific officers, representatives from government, non-government and international organizations, professors of different agriculture universities, BARI scientists and officers were, among others, participated in the inaugural session. In his speech as chief guest, Hon'ble Agriculture Minister Dr. Muhammad Abdur Razzaque, MP, said now good governance has been established in the agriculture sector under the right direction of Hon'ble Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.



There is no more wailing like before in agriculture sector now. Farmers are getting all the materials he needs for crop production in time. Our Hon'ble Prime Minister sincerely believes that the overall economic development of the country will be possible only if agriculture sector is developed. Scientists in our country are inventing new technologies in agriculture, including new varieties. As a result, our success in agriculture is visible today. Everyone is praising it nationally and internationally.



He said, we have achieved self-sufficiency in cereal crops. Now our challenge is to ensure nutritious safe food. And to do this we have to modernize agriculture. And for this we need mechanization in agriculture. The present government has undertaken a project worth Tk 3,000 crore for agriculture mechanization. Our present government is providing modern agricultural machinery to farmers at 50% to 70% subsidy. The minister also provided guidance on various issues including increasing the production of summer onions invented by BARI, development of modern processing system of agricultural products.







--- Mahbubul Alam, Gazipur





