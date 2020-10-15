Canadian University of Bangladesh helps students acquire practical knowledge

Professor Muhammad Mahfuzul Islam





In an interview with The Asian Age, Professor Muhammad Mahfuzul Islam, Vice Chancellor of Canadian University of Bangladesh and Chairman, Computer Engineering Division, IEB, dwelt on his vision and plans for the university. The interview was taken by Mohammed Saiful Alam Lalin.







Mohammed Saiful Alam Lalin (MSAL): What are the distinguishing features of Canadian University of Bangladesh?





Muhammad Mahfuzul Islam (MMI): The Canadian University of Bangladesh has emphasized a pragmatic education system to keep pace with the changing times. There is a big difference between the education system of the 21st century and education of the 20th century. Tutorial based learning is the best approach in the current education system. The most valuable asset of the university is its learning environment. If there is no suitable environment, the intellect of the students will not develop. CUB has created a learning environment where students can acquire knowledge as well as skill development.







At present, education and administrative activities of the university are being conducted in a pleasant environment at its own state-of-the-art smart campus on Dhaka's Pragati Sarani, a prime location. The university has state-of-the-art fire alarm and protection, multimedia setup with Wi-Fi in each classroom, automatic attendance facility, sky view rooftop cafeteria, spacious auditorium and indoor gum. There is also a state-of-the-art library with domestic and foreign books, as well as a virtual book reading facility in the online library.



MSAL: What is the core tenet of Canadian University of Bangladesh (CUB) as a university?





MMI: A promising organization must have far-reaching thinking. This requires a realistic vision and the right mission to implement it. Realistic and practical education is the basic foundation of human existence. The Canadian University of Bangladesh adheres to this fundamental foundation of human existence as a whole. As a result, our main objective is to help students acquire realistic and practical knowledge. In addition, age-appropriate knowledge is imparted to students through information and communication technology. We are committed to building the skills and knowledge of all Canadian University students in order for them to be worthy future generation citizens.



MSAL: At CUB, what are the academic or extra-curricular issues that students focus on?





MMI: As an educator, I think it is necessary to impart good education to students in order to develop them as future generation citizens. Our university is working to enable the students of this country to acquire knowledge under the Canadian education curriculum hand-in-hand and at the same time apply the acquired knowledge realistically through'inspired applied knowledge'. On the other hand, the Canadian University of Bangladesh has structured the administrative infrastructure of a private university in accordance with UGC policy, which meets the requirements for determining the administrative infrastructure of a private university.







Naturally, whenever a child finishes school, he expects action. And the Canadian University of Bangladesh has taken various steps regarding the career of the students. We are constantly trying to figure out how to create more workplaces for students. We have involved almost every student with different clubs, on the one hand, to develop their talents, and on the other hand, to have them achieve leadership qualities and be individuals through practical education.





MSAL: What is the main strength of the university? Teachers or academic exchanges with foreign institutions or something else?





MMI: Our main objective is to help the students to acquire realistic and practical knowledge. And by spreading this pragmatic education, we want to play a leading role in eradicating various problems of the world, of human society such as hunger, poverty and inequality. We have experienced and qualified teachers here. Teacher recruitment tests in this university are very transparent and competitive. Every teacher is highly skilled, experienced and claims excellence in his or her respective field. Our main objective is to provide age-appropriate teaching in a suitable environment through the best teachers. However, they are tested in their respective workplaces. According to the opportunity and time, we discuss the academic issues of foreign institutions and take advice on various issues. In addition, agreements have been reached with various organizations regarding education and students.



MSAL: What is the importance of research or practical education in the university?





MMI: We place more emphasis on acquiring realistic and practical knowledge. Each faculty has a hands-on education system for the students. We try to ensure that students do not become proficient in memorization only, but that they acquire practical knowledge. We have long-term plans for research. We have planned our research so that the students can gain in-depth knowledge on various topics.



MSAL: Thank you for your valuable time and interview and I wish you all the best.

MMI: Thank you too for listening to me.



