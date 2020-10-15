Bangabandhu and his struggles for establishing Bangladesh - II





The concept of leadership has been defined very differently and there are, in fact, different criteria on the basis of which it is defined. Generally, the concept of leadership has been described as "a process of social influence in which a person can enlist the aid and support of others in the accomplishment of a common task." Barnard defines leadership as, "Leadership is the quality of behavior of individuals whereby they guide people or their activities in organizing efforts". But the fact is that one cannot definitive the concept of leadership; however, these do provide an understanding of leaders' qualities and traits.







Plato believed only a select few with superior wisdom should be leaders. Aristotle contended "from the moment of their birth, some are marked for subjugation and others for command". Machiavelli felt that those princes who have cunning and the ability to organize power and knowledge in the defense of the state should be followed. He believed people are weak, fallible, gullible and dishonest; therefore, manipulation is acceptable to achieve one's goals when the end justifies the means. St. Paul said only those deemed worthy through divine blessing could truly lead. Many believed God chose leaders through royal or aristocratic birth, and since indeed these men do secure positions of power, the theory seems credible. These historical perspectives continued to influence thinking throughout centuries.







Evidence of more modern theorists feeling the effect of these historical outlooks can be seen in the 1890 publication, Hereditary Genius, by Galton. This early theorist attempted to explain leadership on the basis of inheritance. There are different theories on leadership like, Trait theory, 'Attribute pattern approach, 'Behavioral and style theories', 'Situational and contingency theories', 'Functional theory', and 'Integrated psychological theory', 'Transactional and transformational theories', 'Leader-member exchange theory' et al.





The first and foremost theory which has been put into action in this paper is situational theory and the main plank of the theory is that history was more than the result of intervention of great men. Karl Marx and Herbert Spenser, while crediting the situational theory, argued that times produce the persons and not the other way around. The theory assumes that different situations call for different characteristics.







The case with Sheikh Mujibur Rahman has been somewhat same because the situation in Bangladesh was pregnant with many hyper sensitive tensions between the two wings and this situation provided a much favorable environment to Sheikh Mujib for galvanizing his methods and ultimately a new came into existence guided by Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





The Bangladesh mass leader also did provide a kind of mechanism for the freedom struggle and united the whole eastern wing into a single unit and finally became a torch bearer for the common people. Sheikh Mujib felt the pulse of the people and accordingly exploited the growing gap and exploitative methods which were used by the West wing and united the people under the single banner to achieve the final goal. The above theoretical framework presents a very lucid understanding about leadership qualities as well as provides a better understanding about how Mujibur Rahman used his personal acumen to free the nation.





He used not only his personal shrewdness but also used the service of his fellow comrades and exploited their service to the maximum level. Mujib was the leader of the nation Bangabandhu has been closely associated with every phase of his 25-year long struggle for freedom and independence. Bangladesh and Bangabandhu have, therefore, become inseparable and we cannot speak of one without the other. He could, therefore, realize that by keeping the two areas under the forced bonds of one state structure in the name of Bengalee nationalism, rigid political control and economic exploitation would be perpetrated on the eastern part.





This would come as a matter of course because the central capital and the economic and military headquarters of Pakistan had all been set up in the western part. The new realisation and political thinking took roots in his mind as early as 1948. He was then a student in the Law faculty of Dhaka University when Ali Mohammad Jinnah and Liquate Ali Khan both declared that there would be only one state language and that would be Urdu. A movement was launched that very year on the demand to make Bengali one of the state languages of Pakistan. In fact, this movement can be termed as the first stirrings of the movement of an independent Bangladesh.







The demand for language and cultural freedom gradually led to the demand for national independence. During that language movement, Bangabandhu was arrested on March 11, 1948. During the blood-drenched language movement of 1952, he was pushed behind the bars and took up leadership of the movement from inside the jail. Bangabandhu was also in the forefront of the movement against the killing of policemen by the army in Dhaka in 1948. He was imprisoned for lending his support to the strike movement of the lower grade employees of Dhaka University. He was expelled from the university even before he came out of the prison.







It was 1950 when Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan of Pakistan announced the Basic Principles Committee's report for framing a constitution. This report manipulated to turn the majority of Bangladesh into a minority through subterfuges, and to make Urdu the state language. There was a spontaneous countrywide upsurge in Bangladesh against this report and Bangabandhu was at its forefront. Bangabandhu was elected Joint Secretary of the newly formed political organization, the Awami League. Previously he had been the leader of the progressive students' organization, the Chhatra League and in 1953; he was elected General Secretary of the Awami League.







The elections to the-then Provincial Assembly of Bangladesh were held in 1954. A democratic electoral alliance-the United Front against the ruling Muslim League was forged during that election. The 21- point demand of the United Front included full regional autonomy for Bangladesh and making of Bengali one of the state languages. Finally, the Bengali language got the official status in 1956. The United Front won the elections on the basis of the 21-point program and Bangabandhu was elected member of the Provincial Assembly. He joined the Fazlul Huq Cabinet of the United Front as its youngest Minister. The anti-people ruling clique of Pakistan dissolved this Cabinet soon and the Bangabandhu was thrown into prison. In 1955, he was elected member of the second Constituent Assembly of Pakistan. He was again appointed a Minister when the Awami League formed the Provincial Cabinet in 1956. But he voluntarily left the Cabinet in July 1957 in order to devote himself to the task of reorganizing the party.







General Ayub Khan staged a military coup in Pakistan in 1958 and the Bangabandhu was arrested on various charges and innumerable cases were framed against him. He got back his freedom after 14 months of solitary confinement but was re-arrested in February 1962. Bangabandhu revived the Awami League after the death of H.S. Suhrawardy in 1963. By that time the military Junta had lifted the ban on political parties. Thus the Awami League began its constitutional struggle under the leadership of Bangabandhu to realize the demand for self-determination of the Bengalis. Bangabandhu placed his historic Six-Point program at a political conference in Lahore in 1966.





From 1966 to the general election of December 1970, the political movement in East Pakistan was principally based on the Six-point program officially presented by Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. This program called for a federal state structure for Pakistan and full autonomy for Bangladesh with a parliamentary democratic system. The Six-Point program became so popular in a short while that it was turned into the Charter of Freedom for Bangladeshis or their Magna Carta.







The Army Junta of Pakistan threatened to use the language of weapons against the Six-Point movement and Bangabandhu was arrested under the Defense Rules on May 8, 1966. The powerful mass upsurge that burst forth throughout Bangladesh in protest against this arrest of Bangabandhu came to be known as June Movement. On June 17, 1968 he was removed from Dhaka Central Jail to Kurmitola Cantonment and was charged with conspiring to make Bangladesh independent with the help of India. This case is known as the Agartala Conspiracy case.







He was the prime accused in the case. While the trial was in progress in the court of a military tribunal the administration of the military junta collapsed as a consequence of a great mass upsurge in Bangladesh at the beginning of 1969. As a result, he was released together with all the other co-accused. The case was withdrawn and Bangabandhu was invited to a Round Table Conference at the capital of Pakistan. The conference could not reach to a reasonable solution due to the stubborn approach from both sides and Bangabandhu remained firm in his demand for the acceptance of his Six-Point program.







President Ayub Khan stepped down from power on March 25, 1969 and General Yahya Khan took over the leadership of the army junta, apprehending a new movement in Bangladesh, he promised to re-establish democratic rule in Pakistan and made arrangements for holding the first general elections in December, 1970. Under the leadership of Bangabandhu, the Awami League won an absolute majority in the elections. The military junta was unnerved by the results of the elections. By all constitutional terms Mujib was to become the Prime Minister of the Pakistan, but the Army Junta and Z. A Bhutto did not allow it to happen.







The writer is an independent political observer who writes on politics, political and human-centered figures, current and international affairs.

