Sana Khan bids adieu to Bollywood





Bollywood actress Sana Khan recently bid farewell to the entertainment industry in an announcement on Instagram. The 33-year-old actress posted the statement in English, Hindi, and Urdu. Sana Khan wrote: "I declare today that from today onwards, I have resolved to say goodbye to my showbiz lifestyle forever and serve humanity and follow the orders of my Creator. All brothers and sisters are requested to pray for me to Allah to accept my repentance and grant me the true ability to live in accordance with my determination of spending my life following the commandments of my Creator and in the service of humanity and grant me perseverance in to. Finally, all brothers and sisters are requested to not consult me with regards to any Showbiz work henceforth." Sana's decision is due to a religious awakening. The actress can be seen in a hijab in all of her instagram posts since June 2016.

