Legal notice to Tisha, Irfan for hurting religious sentiments



Actors Nusrat Imrose Tisha and Irfan Sajjad along with two others received legal notices for allegedly fuelling the religious divide in the country and hurting religious sentiments of the Hindu people and attacking the community.





The actors appeared in a Durga Puja special drama titled 'Bijoya', which has allegedly espoused 'planned infidelity' and religious conversion. A Liton Krishna Das filed the complaint against the actors as well as the TV show's scripwriter Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury and director Abu Hayat Mahmud Bhuiya.







Plaintiff's lawyer Sumon Kumar Roy told the press that the trial version of the TV show greatly infuriated the Hindu community by deliberately defaming Hindu women as morally questionable and portraying Hindu men as 'alcoholic, barbaric and powerless.'





Show-runners have been asked to cancel the broadcast of the drama and remove its trial version from all social media platforms within the next seven days.

