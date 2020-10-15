Impeccable Rubel steals the show

Paceman Rubel Hossain poses with man of the match award after the second match of the ongoing BCB President's Cup between Mahmudullah XI and Tamim XI on Tuesday. -BCB



The long hiatus from cricket, forced by the Covid-19 couldn't hamper the bowling skill of Rubel Hossain, who proved him to be more accurate and dangerous in the ongoing BCB President's Cup, BSS report.







He went wicket-less in the first game of BCB President's Cup but bowled with fire and aggression as well as was economical. He returned a match figure of 3-16 in five overs in the second game and became the man of the match. But rather than his bowling, the aggression and skill he showed stood out in the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium pitch.





He repeatedly beat the batsman in his five overs spell and never allowed the batsmen of Tamim XI settle down as his side Mahmudullah XI was searching for a victory after being demolished by Nazmul XI in the first game.





Rubel's first victim was opponent captain Tamim Iqbal, whom he trapped leg-before with a banana swing. As soon as the ball fell in length, with great speed it hit Tamim's pad, sparking a wild jubilation. Rubel had the pleasure of dismissing Tamim in an interesting delivery that was the second ball of the spell. Ruble did not stop with that one.





Mahmudullah has got the opportunity to bowl him only 5 overs. The bowling spell at the end of the innings was 5-0-16-3. The 21 balls of the spell were dot. He could swing the ball at his will due to his round-arm action.After dismissing Tamim with the second ball, he put Anamul Haque Bijoy and Tanzid Hasan Tamim to a tough test. The two batsmen could not respond to his bowling in any way.





Bijoy was repeatedly defeated while driving and cutting the ball outside of the stumps. Another pacer Sumon Khan finally removed him after Rubel made his life tougher. Junior Tamim was seemed not to know how to deal with that extreme pace and Rubel's pace made his timing messy. The young batsman lost his way by being deceived by the pace finally.





He gave Mominul Haque a tough time also. Mohammad Mithun is the third victim of Ruble.



He flicked the ball over the leg stump and was caught on the cover. The sky was cloudy and it was an ideal condition for a pacer but classic and consistent in five overs, Rubel utilized the condition better than others. He gave five dots in the first over. Later he gave three, five, four and four in four overs respectively.





Sumon Khan, Mustafizur Rahman and Saifuddin joined the party after Rubel gave Tamim XI a setback. Sumon Khan also took three wickets but conceded 31 runs while Saifuddin and Mustafizur Rahmman snapped up two wickets and one wicket respectively. All in all, the pacers had a day at Sher-e-Bangla on Tuesday. The pacer took nine of 15 fallen wickets but amongst them Rubel was impeccably beautiful there.

