The curious case of Tigers' batting woes

Bangladesh ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal struggling with bat during BCB's President Cup match at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Tuesday.-BCB



Facing paceman Rubel Hossain in Mirpur overcast conditions, where he repeatedly makes the ball move off a good length, is one of more challenging assignments. But facing Rubel Hossain in such condition is nothing new for Tamim Iqbal. The batsmen may be struggling so much with competitive cricket returned to the country after a gap of six months but all out for 102 runs in a mere 23.1 overs in definitely a concern.







With torrential rain interrupted both the previous matches of the ongoing BCB's President Cup as bowlers clearly utilized the overcast condition to dominate most of the part of the matches. But there was no lack of confidence and preparation for Bangladesh batsmen as they worked hard in corona period. But the major concern is prolific batsmen like Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das; Imrul Kayes continued struggling in Mirpur.







Bangladesh dependable batsman Mushfiqur Rahim's batting is never questionable. In last three matches including two practice matches Mushfiq was dismissed cheaply in same manner. Mushfiq's batting failure is not a concern as he is one of the best Bangladesh batsmen but the concern is the way in which he got dismissed in those three matches. Question is, has he tried improving enough his batting woes after he was dismissed with same fashion.







Hard work and Mushfiq are synonymous with each other. Even the wicket-keeper batsman was the first player to request BCB to arrange outdoor training.However, in the first two-day warm-up match Mushfiq was completely beaten by teenage pacer Hasan Mahmud's swing. In the second two-day match, he was castled by fast bowler Rubel Hossain. In the two practice matches Mushfiq could add only 14 runs.







His poor show continued in the BCB's President Cup opener as he was deceived by pacer Ebadot Hossain for 1 off 8 balls. However Musfiq will get another opportunity today to shut his critics down when his team Najmul Xi will take on Tamim XI today in BCB's President Cup.All eyes were on Senior and Junior Tamim's opening partnership in the last match of President's cup but the stand lasted only nine balls with pacer Rubel Hossan drew the first blood by removing skipper Tamim Iqbal.





Exciting teenage opener Junior Tamim managed to bring up 27 runs before he threw his wicket. Junior Tamim's fall triggered Tamim XI's middle-order collapse, as they lost Mohammad Mithun, Shahadat Hossain and Mosaddek Hossain in the next five overs.





Mahmudullah XI batsmen also failed to do something special. They won the match but also struggled against Tamim's bowlers. Their first three wickets were gone without scoring. Mominul showed some resistance while Nurul Hasan finished in style but experienced Mahmudullah struggled most of the time with bat in the crease.







Cricketing activities in the country remain stopped since mid March following the outbreak of COVID-19. Competitive cricket however returned to the country after a gap of six months with Three-team 50-over competition but bowlers dominated rain-marred first two matches of the ongoing BCB's President Cup and there is only one question on everyone's lips: can Bangladesh batsmen overcome their batting woes?

