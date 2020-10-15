Editors Guild condemns VP Nur's call to boycott media including 71 TV



Editors Guild Bangladesh, the platform of the editors of different media outlets, has condemned the call of former DUCSU VP Nurul Haque Nur to boycott some media houses, including popular news channel Ekattor Television (71 TV).





The Editors Guild issued a statement in this regard on Wednesday signed by its president Mozammel Babu.





The statement said, ''Ekattor Television had invited Nur at a talk show to talk about the rape allegation of a Dhaka University student. But he ignored it. He has rights to do so. But Nur's activities on the social media with a call to boycott Ekattor TV and some other media outlets, is never acceptable. ''





''Nur has committed a crime by spreading the phone number of the reporter of Ekattor TV on Facebook, who called Nur to take part in the talk show,'' the statement added.





''The reactionary and communal forces are now calling continuously on that number and giving threats and pronouncing obscene words. Such an activity of Nur is a threat to the independent mass media,'' it added further.







The Editors Guild has called upon Nurul Haque Nur to seek apology for his stance against the mass media. Otherwise, the media may boycott him, the way he made a call to boycott the media.





Leave Your Comments