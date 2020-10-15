

Agriculture Minster Dr Abdur Razzaque has asked the concerned researchers and scientists to devise an action plan with a target to become self-sufficient in onion production.





He was addressing an online reviewing central research and programme formulation of Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) on Wednesday.Dr Abdur Razzaque saud, "The country is facing critical situation with the essential, so we have to be self-sufficient in onion production."To face the onion crisis, the minster has asked the concerned researchers, scientists and officials to come up with a specific action plan for achieving self-sufficiency in onion output.





Dr Razzaque asked all concerned organizations including the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) and BARI to finalize an action plan as soon as possible on the period that is required to the country to minimize the onion deficit.State minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Rasel and Agriculture Secretary M Nasiruzzaman also joined the programme as the special guests.





"We have to produce summer variety onion for achieving autarky in onion production. All the necessary assistance including seed, technology and other ingredients will be provided to the growers on behalf of the government", the minister added.Ahead of the next summer season, Dr Razzaque also give instructions to the concerned officials to fix up seed demand and onion production target along with upazila-wise enrolment of the onion growers within a couple of months.





