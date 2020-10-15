'Pakistan stokes conflict in Kashmir'



"Raiders in Kashmir" is a significant book that presents the real narrative unheard earlier. It has astounded readers. What is particularly striking about the book is that the author, a retired Major General of Pakistan Army, Akbar Khan, is himself admitting the role of Pakistan in stoking the conflict in Kashmir.





He minces no words to audaciously convey that Pakistan played the role of an aggressor and even justifies to his readers the pressing compulsions to adopt that military stance. It is followed by a detailed description and minute details of the operation code-named 'Gulmarg' supported by the facts which remained unknown to generations, yet such a perspective does exist. The narrative has the potential to make course correction in the history of India-Pakistan relations vis-à-vis Kashmir conflict if understood in its proper context.





Akbar Khan has made an honest confession that the crisis that followed in Kashmir after Partition was hatched and formulated in Lahore and Rawalpindi with the complete concurrence and tacit approval of top political leadership of the times.





In 1947, Akbar Khan had served on the Armed Forces Partition Sub-Committee and in the process, he had gathered complete knowledge of the numerical strength of Maharaja Hari Singh's army and police personnel totaling to 9,000. Later, it helped him formulate an offensive to take on the Maharaja's forces by surprise. At the time of Partition, contrary to Pakistan's expectations, the Maharaja acceded to India even though Pakistan was totally insistent on Kashmir becoming a part of it. It also warned that Kashmir would be annexed by force if necessary.





The historical events as recorded by Akbar Khan testifies to the fact that regular Pakistan army along with tribal forces actually set in motion its incursions in Kashmir and the combats that followed in different sectors subsequently are described in the book. The author goes on to expose how the Pakistani army played a vital role for about the first eight months (1947-48) along with the tribesmen, including their ruthless behaviour to plunder, rape, kill and create mayhem, to accomplish the objective with scant respect for female dignity. Later it played the open role in holding the territory against the Indian army.





The author no longer keeps it a secret that in the beginning of September 1947 he was asked to prepare a plan as to how to take over Kashmir. Serving at the time as director of weapons and equipment (DW&E) in GHQ, he was aware of the quantum of weapons and ammunition while some of it was brought from Italy after obtaining concurrence of political leadership owing to the financial implications. These weapons were secretly diverted to the people of Kashmir.





The author subsequently wrote a plan of action based on factual position of weapons suggesting their distribution and placement in various sectors and sent 12 copies to his political and military masters. A few days later, he was called to Lahore for a conference with the then Prime Minister of Pakistan, Liaqat Ali Khan, and the plan was adopted after due deliberations. Among others the conference was attended by Finance Minister Ghulam Mohammad, who was later later Governor General, Mian Iftikharruddin, Zaman Kiani, Khurshid Anwar, Sardar Shaukat Hayat Khan. Khurshid Anwar was appointed commander of the northern sector, Zaman Kiani, of the southern sector while Sardar Shaukat Hayat was to be the overall commander. Sometime later, Akbar Khan was appointed military adviser to the Prime Minister to cover his absence from duty.





The operation formally commenced on 22 October, 1947, when the Pakistani forces crossed the border and attacked Muzaffarabad and Domel on October 24 from where the Dogra troops had to withdraw. These advancing troops moved forward on the Srinagar road the next day and again took on the Dogras at Uri.





The book is a must read for the young generation of Kashmir who have little or no knowledge of Kashmir's history and politics.







