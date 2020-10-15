Six more 'Neo-JMB members' held



Police have detained six more suspected members of Neo-JMB from number-2 gate area of the port city in connection with the bomb blast at a traffic police box in Chattogram's Sholosohor area in February.







Members of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit carried out the operation and disclosed it Wednesday. The arrestees are- Mahidul Alam, 24, Zahir Uddin, 28, Main Uddin, 20, Abu Sadeq,19, Rahmat Ullah alias Akib, 24 and Aluddin, 23, residents of Lohagara upazila of Chattogram. Asif Mohiuddin, additional deputy commissioner of the CMP's CTTC unit, said they arrested them after conducting drives in Lohagara, Satkania's Keranihat and Bandarban.





On February 28, five people including two policemen were injured in a bomb blast inside a traffic police box in the city's Sholoshahar Gate-2 area.





Police arrested three members of Neo-JMB from city's Bakolia area on May 4 and another on July 28 for their suspected involvement in the incident.





