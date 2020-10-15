VP Nur sued under Digital Security Act



A lawsuit has been filed against former DUCSU vice-president Nurul Haque Nur under the Digital Security Act, after he allegedly termed a rape accuser 'immoral' in a livestream on Facebook.







The student of Islamic Studies Department of Dhaka University, who has already initiated three cases against six anti-quota movement leaders, including Nur, over rape, character assassination and cyber-bullying, started the latest case with the Dhaka Cyber Tribunal on Wednesday.





Two witnesses were named in the petition, said Shamim Or Mamun, the tribunal clerk.





"The judge heard the student's statement but is yet to issue an order." Nur appeared in a livestream on Facebook on Oct 11 and launched a scathing attack on the alleged victim while the police were conducting raids to nab the accused in the rape case.





"We condemn this drama... she is immoral. She is making a drama out of it. She voluntarily went to bed with a boy in a launch," Nur had said.



Section 25 of the Digital Security Act states that if a person intentionally or knowingly transmits information or data through a digital medium that is offensive or intimidating or false and publishes it with the intention of harassing, insulting, humiliating or demeaning another person, he will be liable to either a fine of Tk 300,000 or a three-year jail term or both.







Leave Your Comments