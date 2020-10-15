President off to Dubai for medical checkup



President M Abdul Hamid left Dhaka for the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday for health check-up and treatment of eyes.





A VVIP flight (BG-047) of Biman Bangladesh Airlines Limited carrying the President took off from Hazrat Shahjalal (R) International Airport at 6:55 pm, President's deputy press secretary Abul Kalam Azad said.







The head of the state is scheduled to conduct his check-up at American Hospital in Dubai, the largest city in the United Arab Emirates and a business hub of the Western Asia.





President's spouse Rashida Khanam and secretaries concerned to the Bangabhaban are accompanying Abdul Hamid during his nine-day overseas treatment.







The President is scheduled to return home on October 22, according to programme schedule of the Bangabhaban.





Earlier, the 76-year-old President Hamid underwent health check-up in London in February last this year.





Abdul Hamid has been suffering from Glaucoma since long. He used to have his regular health check-up in London while he was the Speaker in the Jatiya Sangsad (parliament).





But due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it was not possible to do it timely.







