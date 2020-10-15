A woman raped is an entire society molested



The President has promulgated an ordinance decreeing the death penalty for rape. The ordinance comes in light of the cabinet decision to go for such a move, indeed towards amending the Prevention of Women and Children Repression Act 2000. Coming against the backdrop of the spate of rape incidents which have of late rocked the country, the cabinet move and the presidential approval of capital punishment for rape is significant given the massive protests that have been taking place. Whether or not this latest move is a deterrent to such an abhorrent crime as rape remains to be seen. We can safely say that it is yet early days and the nation will simply need to see whether the provision of capital punishment which has now come into the law strikes fear in the hearts of those who might be tempted to prey upon women as objects of their lewd desires.





The success of a law depends on a couple of factors. In the first place, the swiftness with which it is applied once an offence is committed persuades citizens into believing that the State is there to guarantee their safety, indeed their well-being. In the second, a firm application of a law clears the passage for citizens to become aware of their own responsibilities as the most significant components of the State. There is a third aspect, which is that the law-enforcing authorities as well as security forces must always be alert to every kind of situation that may arise and must be ready to nip all intrigues as also bad intentions, such as those of would-be rapists, in the bud.





The objective of any law --- and we speak of laws that respect citizens and are therefore aimed at upholding the interests of the Republic --- is the creation of a social structure that will guarantee that all citizens in the country feel they are free to walk along the streets of cities and through the multitude of villages dotting this land. It is a shame that despite all the justified talk of women's empowerment in Bangladesh --- and Bengali women have been making remarkable strides in such a diversity of fields as politics, diplomacy, journalism, the civil service, the armed forces, the police, education, medical sciences and other areas --- women do not feel safe even at home. When a woman is raped by an individual, it is a sign of society proving unable to help her fight off that predator pouncing on her. When a whole gang of men subject a woman to rape, it is shame that leaves an entire citizenry red in the face.





It is such shame which arouses in the young the kind of rage that has of late been observed in Dhaka's Shahbagh and other areas of the country. Let these protests against rape not be misconstrued as a conspiracy against social order but as a call for society to come back to order. The only meaning that should be read in the protests is that these young people love the country, that they are worried by the manifest wrongs they see around them when one woman after another falls victim to the desires of men unable to curb their priapic impulses, that they would like the law and the rule of law to govern life in the country. These protests are proof that young people in this country have dreams of a beautiful future and would not like that future to be tarred in the present by the wickedness of those who see in women the objects of their evil intentions. Men who do not respect women are the basest manifestations of humanity.





It is this wrong that the law prescribing capital punishment for rape seeks, in the opinion of those behind its formulation, to prevent. In society, it is the fear of God that keeps us from committing sin; and it is the fear of the law that keeps us from committing crime. Now that the provision of capital punishment for rapists is here, our expectation will be that it will make bad men think more than twice before they look at women with bad intent. It is also our expectation that rapists, once they commit crime, will be swiftly caught and equally swiftly put through the process of justice.





Finally, it becomes the responsibility of the State, of human rights bodies, of civil society, of city grandees and village elders, of teachers at all levels of education --- schools, madrasas, colleges, universities --- to instill courage into women through informing them that they must speak out, must go to the police and local representatives and the media when anyone so much as harasses them through crude gestures and lewd language.





When a woman is raped, it is an entire society which is left molested.





