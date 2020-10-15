Bangladesh’s growth, geopolitical position drawing global attention: FM





Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Thursday said Bangladesh is gaining more US and global attention due to its robust economic growth, stability and geopolitical position.





Dr Momen made the remarks at a joint briefing with US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen E Biegun at State guesthouse Padma after their meeting.





Biegun said the US sees Bangladesh as one of the key partners in the Indo-Pacific region.





Responding to a question, the US Secretary of State said the US will continue to support to find a long-term solution to the Rohingya crisis.





Dr Momen said Bangladesh sought US investment in the infrastructure sector, raised students visa issues and repatriation of Bangabandhu's killer Rashed Chowdhury.





He said the US did not discuss issues related to Indo-Pacific Strategy (IPS).





Earlier in the morning, the US Deputy Secretary of State paid tribute to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





He visited Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi 32 and placed a wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu.





The visiting US Deputy Secretary of State signed visitors' book kept there after paying homage to Bangabandhu.





"The United States is proud to be a partner, and a friend, as it prepares to celebrate the 50th anniversary of its founding, and celebrates 100 years since the birth of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. We look forward to the next 50 years and beyond towards a strong, independent and prosperous Bangladesh that would make Bangabandhu proud," he wrote.





He was received, and given a tour of the museum, by the Curator of Bangabandbu Memorial Museum N. I. Khan.





The US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl Miller and Special Assistant to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Barrister Shah Ali Farhad were also present.





The US Deputy Secretary arrived here on Wednesday to discuss Bangladesh-US cooperation on Covid-19 response, recovery efforts and sustainable economic development.





He held a bilateral meeting with State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam at a city hotel on Wednesday evening followed by dinner.





Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, newly-appointed M Shahidul Islam and US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl Miller, among others, attended the meeting.





Biegun will meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Gonobhaban at 12pm on Thursday.





The Deputy Secretary’s engagements in Bangladesh will focus on "advancing the common vision of a free, open, inclusive, peaceful, and secure Indo-Pacific region" with shared prosperity for all, according to the Office of the Spokesperson at the US Department of State.





He is on a two-day visit to Bangladesh with the aim to strengthen ties between the two countries and is scheduled to leave on Friday morning.

