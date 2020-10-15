EC sues Faridpur-4 MP Nixon









A case was filed on Thursday against Faridpur-4 MP Mujibur Rahman Nixon Chowdhury for violating electoral code of conduct during by-election to the post of chairman of Charbhadrasan Upazila Parishad.





Senior District Election Commission officer Nauabul Islam filed the case with Charbhadrashon police station around 10 am, said Saiful Islam, an election commission officer.





In the FIR of the case, legal action was sought against the MP under Upazila Parishad Electoral Code 2013 and Upazila Parishad Elector Code of Conduct 2016.





Faridpur-4 MP Mujibur Rahman Nixon Chowdhury reportedly threatened the deputy commissioner and the assistant commissioner (land) of Faridpur district over the arrest of his supporters during by-polls to the post of chairman of Charbhadrasan Upazila Parishad.





He came up with the threat at a victory rally held in front of Charbhadrasan Upazila Awami League office after Awami League candidate Upazila Awami League general secretary Md Kawsar Hossain (boat symbol) won the election.





The by-election to the post of chairman of Charbhadrasan Upazila Parishad was held on Saturday.





A total of seven candidates contested the election. Among them, two candidates withdrew their candidatures before the election.





Awami League candidate Upazila Awami League general secretary Md Kawsar Hossain (boat symbol) was elected chairman securing 16,528 votes.





His closest rival, KM Obaidul Bari, former UP chairman of Harirampur Union Parishad, got 5, 346 votes.





Magistrates were appointed in Charbhadrasan upazila elections as per the demand of the Election Commission to hold the election in a free, fair and peaceful environment, said Faridpur Deputy Commissioner Atul Sarkar.





The DC said that he informed the matter to the higher authorities.

Leave Your Comments