Rice to be imported, if needed: Minister









Agriculture Minister Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque on Thursday said rice might be imported from neighbouring countries, if required, to tackle any possible food crisis.





“I think there'll be no shortage of food in the country but if needed, 5-6 metric tons of rice might be imported from neighbouring countries,” he said while speaking at a press briefing held at the Secretariat.





Besides, he said, the government has approved the import of rice in principle.





“We’re waiting for Aman paddy. Hope, there'll be no crisis. If we see that the rice price is increasing, then we'll import it but no decision has been taken yet in this regard,” he said.





Replying to a question about the ministry's step to control the rice and potato markets, Razzaque said the production of Boro paddy was good last season and the farmers also got fair prices.





“We had set a target to bring two lakh hectares of land under Aush cultivation and we've achieved it, though paddy fields have been damaged due to the recent flood situation. But uncertainty looms over Aman paddy as it couldn't be cultivated in l low-lying areas due to stagnant water while a vast tract of Aman paddy field was damaged by flashfloods.”

Leave Your Comments