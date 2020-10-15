Daily tally: 15 virus deaths, 1,600 cases









Bangladesh has registered 15 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, the fewest in a daily count since May 28, taking the tally so far to 5,608.





The caseload climbed to 384,559 after 1,600 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8 am Thursday, the government said in a statement.





The number of new recoveries outpaced active cases in the same period as another 1,780 patients recovered from COVID-19 through treatment at home and in hospital care. It brings the total to 299,229.





A total of 14,104 samples were tested at 109 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 11.34 percent, according to data released by the health directorate.

Leave Your Comments