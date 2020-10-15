Published:  03:44 PM, 15 October 2020

20 gold bars seized at Chattogram airport

Customs officials seized 20 gold bars, weighing 18 kgs, from a flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines at Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram on Thursday.

Monowar Mursalin, assistant commissioner of customs at the airport, said a flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines BG-148 landed at the airport from Dubai in the morning.

Tipped off, a team of Customs officials conducted a drive at the aircraft and found the gold bars under a seat wrapped in eight black scotch tape around 8:30 am.

However, no one was arrested in this connection.


