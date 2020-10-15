Dhaka-5 polls: 3-day ban on motorcycles

file photo









The Election Commission has clamped restrictions on vehicular movement in the Dhaka-5 constituency ahead of the upcoming vote.





Motorcycles will not be allowed to operate in the constituency for three days from 12 am on Oct 16, the EC announced in a notice.





Meanwhile, the movement of trucks and pickups has also been banned for 24 hours from 12 am on Oct 17, said the commission's spokesperson SM Asaduzzaman.





The by-election to the Dhaka-5 seat, vacated after the death of its previous incumbent Habibur Rahman Molla, will be held on Oct 17.









The constituency comprises wards 48, 49, 50, 60, 61, 62, 64, 65, 66, 67, 68, 69 and 70 under Dhaka South City Corporation's jurisdiction.





The Deputy Commissioner along with other relevant authorities have been directed to enforce the ban.





However, the restriction can be eased for contesting candidates, their election agents as well as local and foreign election observers subject to the permission of the returning officer.





The ban will not apply to local or foreign journalists covering the election, election officials, law-enforcement, authorised election observers and vehicles used for emergency services such as ambulances, fire service, electricity, gas, post and telecommunication.

