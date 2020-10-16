Worldwide waffling





User-generated game platform Roblox confirmed a recent report that it has filed papers today to go public on the U.S. stock market. CNBC previously reported that the company could go public early next year at an $8 billion valuation.Roblox said it filed a confidential draft registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a public offering of common stock. The price and share count have not yet been officially determined.The company most recently raised $150 million in venture funding from Andreessen Horowitz in a deal announced in February.











The Galway hotel involved in the Golfgate scandal has had its liquor licence renewed for 12 months, despite being the subject of an ongoing garda investigation.The licence, granted in the name of holding company Western Railway Operations Limited, will see the Station House Hotel in Clifden entitled to continue operations until September 30, 2021.It had been unclear previously whether or not the Station House's licence had been renewed, particularly in light of a recent Garda objection filed to the renewal of a Dublin venue's licence after a brunch event which saw social distancing flouted in a similar manner to Golfgate.The infamous 81-person dinner held at the Clifden hotel on August 19 gave rise to a seismic fallout which saw both Government Minister Dara Calleary and EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan resign their positions due to their attendance.









The EU is set to stand defiant over fisheries and the level playing field demands this week, as Boris Johnson's deadline for reaching a post-Brexit trade deal with the EU fast approaches. Trade talks will take place in Brussels this week, ahead of a key EU summit on Thursday.But European leaders, particularly French President Emmanuel Macron, have put significant pressure on the bloc's negotiator to not give concessions to Britain.Michel Barnier, who is leading the talks for the EU, has been told he must insist the same fishing rights continue after the EU transition period ends at the end of the year.











Chennai Super Kings are not having the best of the times in this year's Indian Premier League. And as a result, skipper MS Dhoni has been trolled brutally on social media. Someone even posted a rape threat to his five-year-old daughter Ziva.While Dhoni fans have been distraught from the moment they heard this news, former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi?has come out in 'Mahi's support."I don't know what sort of threats were directed at MS Dhoni & his family but it's not right & shouldn't happen. Dhoni's the person who has taken Indian cricket to new heights. He's taken junior & senior players along this journey & doesn't deserve such treatment," Afridi was quoted as saying by Pakistani journalist Saj Sadiq on Twitter.



