New Indian High Commissioner Calls on Liberation War Affairs Minister

Newly appointed Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka Vikram K Doraiswami called on Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque at the latter's office on Thursday.During the call on, Liberation war, India's friendly relations with Bangladesh and various bilateral issues were discussed, said a release issued, reports BSS. Welcoming the newly appointed High Commissioner to Bangladesh, the Minister thanked the Government and people of India for their support in the great war of liberation.





The Minister informed the Indian High Commissioner that Bangladesh is constructing a memorial to commemorate the contribution of the Indian Allied Forces members, in the War of Independence of Bangladesh in 1971, said the release.During the call on, the minister said that Bangladesh does not have complete lists of members of India's allied forces participating in Bangladesh's war of independence, 'Mujib Bahini', refugee camps, training camps and the Indian hospitals providing wartime services. He then sought the cooperation of the High Commissioner in giving these lists to Bangladesh in the interest of preserving the correct and complete history of the Great Liberation War, added the release.





The Indian High Commissioner mentioned that his father had participated in the 1971 Bangladesh War of Independence as a member of the Allied Forces, and said, "Bangladesh-India bond is a tested one." The High Commissioner also said that the construction of a memorial in the memories of the Allied Forces would further strengthen Bangladesh-India friendship. He also assured full cooperation in getting the list drawn by the Minister, said the release. The Indian High Commissioner lauded the unprecedented development of Bangladesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina saying, "Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was a world leader. Besides Bangladesh, the Indian people also have great respect for Bangabandhu." He also said India is willing to share the joy of the people of Bangladesh on the occasion of the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's great independence in 2021. Secretary of the Liberation War Affairs Ministry Tapan Kanti Ghosh and concerned officials were present at the time.

