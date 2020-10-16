Newly procured 7 aircraft for BAF arrive in Ctg

Seven K-8W training aircrafts for Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) came from China in Chittagong on Thursday. -ISPR



The newly procured seven training aircraft from China for Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) arrived at Base Zahurul Haque in Chattogram on Thursday after a successful ferry flight from Dehong Mangsgi in China by BAF pilots. The mission was led by Group Captain AKM Abdur Rajjaque of Bangladesh Air Force, said an Inter Services Public Relations Directorate (ISPR) press release.





The aircraft were received at the BAF Base Zahurul Haque following the traditional customs of Bangladesh Air Force.





Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat, Principal Staff Officers of Air Headquarters, Air Officer Commanding of BAF Base Zahurul Haque and senior officers were present on the occasion.According to the release, with the direction and relentless effort of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the present government has taken various steps to modernize the BAF.





In this development process, the government has taken steps to induct the seven China made K-8W training aircraft from China under the government to government agreement through CATIC. Along with the existing K-8W training aircraft in BAF inventory, the inclusion of the newly purchased seven training aircraft will certainly enhance the training as well as the operational capability of the BAF.

